Floods in Ukraine are gradually receding — but the water has already submerged more than 1 600 households

Floods in Ukraine are beginning to decline — the rate of water rise is decreasing. But so far more than 1 600 households have been flooded.
The press service of the State Emergency Service writes about it.
They note that seasonal water rise is observed on the Vit, Dnipro, Desna, Seim, Sozh, Pripyat, Horyn and South Buh rivers. In general, flooding affected the Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Poltava, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions.
"There is a tendency to decrease the rate of water level rise in the rivers in the north of the country. 1 618 households remain flooded (Chernihiv — 488, Kirovohrad — 323, Dnipropetrovsk — 337, Kyiv — 210, Cherkasy — 153, and Poltava — 107) and 340 houses (Dnipropetrovsk — 182, Kirovohrad — 87, Cherkasy — 40, Chernihiv — 29 and Poltava — 2)," the State Emergency Service noted.
The Kyiv City Military Administration noted that the water in Kyiv has been falling for several days in a row. No emergency flooding was recorded in the capital, there are only flooding of floodplains — islands in the park "Muromets", "Hydropark", Trukhaniv Island, Halerna Zatoka, Korchuvate, private plots in the Osokorky district. However, the peak of floods is still expected on April 22.
- On the territory of the Volyn, Kyiv, Rivne, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions, a seasonal rise in the water level in the rivers is observed. We are talking about the Dnipro, Desna, Seim, Pripyat, Horyn and South Buh rivers. About 500 gardens and yards were flooded. The State Emergency Service declares that the situation is under control.
- The day before, the authorities of the Kyiv region warned about the flooding of floodplain and riverside areas in Kyiv, Vyshhorod, Brovary and Boryspil districts. A number of riverside villages have also been flooded in Cherkasy region. The largest flood in the last 10 years is predicted in Chernihiv region.