The Swiss bank “Credit Suisse” served the accounts of the Nazis until 2020. Presumably, there were the funds of the victims of the Holocaust

The commission of the budget committee of the US Senate during the investigation found that the Swiss bank Credit Suisse served the accounts of high-ranking Nazi officials in Germany until 2020.

This was announced by the budget committee of the US Senate.

The accounts involved at least 99 people who were high-ranking Nazi officials in Germany or members of Nazi-linked groups in Argentina.

According to the senators, 70 accounts that may have belonged to Nazis who fled to Argentina were opened at the bank after 1945. Of these, 14 remained open after 2000, and some even until 2020.

At the same time, one of the mentioned accounts belonged to a Nazi commander convicted during the Nuremberg Trials, and the other to a convicted SS commander.

According to the committee, the last such accounts were closed back in 2020, when the bank was forced to conduct an additional check on this issue, for which the company hired specialists from AlixPartners. However, in 2022, the US Senate Budget Committee took up the investigation. He found that Credit Suisse, which initially facilitated the review, later sharply limited the internal investigation, and also refused to review new leads discovered by experts.

The press service of Credit Suisse admits that the accounts of the Argentine Nazis were indeed discovered in the bank, but they were opened years, and in some cases decades, after the end of the Second World War. Based on this, the bank concludes that these accounts are not related to the claims of the Simon Wiesenthal Center that they could have stored funds of Holocaust victims. However, Credit Suisse decided to hire another firm — Clifford Chance — to review the results of the AlixPartners investigation.