The MFA of Ukraine recalled the ambassador from Belarus due to Lukashenkoʼs meeting with the leader of the “DPR” Pushylin

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine recalled the ambassador from Belarus Ihor Kyzym for consultations. The reason for this decision was the meeting of the self-proclaimed Belarusian president Oleksandr Lukashenko with the leader of the "DPR" Denys Pushylin.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs writes about this.

There they condemned such a meeting and called it an attempt to legitimize the Russian occupation.

"We consider the meeting with a representative of the Russian occupation administration, who is hiding from the Ukrainian investigation for committing serious crimes and is under Ukrainian and international sanctions, another and flagrant unfriendly act on the part of the Republic of Belarus, aimed at supporting the aggressor state of the Russian Federation," the department noted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged Minsk to stop supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine and to refrain from similar steps.