The Defense Forces eliminated another 620 Russians and burned 32 pieces of equipment

The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 620 Russians, burned 32 pieces of equipment and 23 drones over the past day.

This was reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers are still storming Bakhmut and Maryinka, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled more than 60 enemy attacks in Donbas.

The total losses of the enemy amounted to:

personnel — 183 750 (+620 over the past day);

tanks — 3 665 (+4);

armored fighting vehicles — 7 110 (+12);

artillery systems — 2,819 (+9);

MLRS — 538;

air defense means — 285;

aircraft — 308;

helicopters — 293;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 2 376 (+23);

cruise missiles — 911;

ships/boats — 18;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 5 692 (+16);

special equipment — 330.

The Russian invaders lost more than 4 500 people killed and wounded in Bakhmut region in two weeks.