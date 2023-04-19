The Russian army launched kamikaze drones in Odesa at night. The Air Defense Forces shot down 10 out of 12 drones

At night, the Russian army repeatedly struck Ukraine with Iranian kamikaze drones. They were launched in Odesa region.

This was written by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk.

The Russians launched 12 such drones. The Air Defense Forces shot down 10 of them.

Odesa Regional Military Administration reported that two drones hit a recreational facility — a recreation center. The fire has already been extinguished, no one was injured.

Earlier in the evening, the Russians launched kamikaze drones in the south of Ukraine. The Air Defense Forces shot down six drones in Zaporizhzhia region, and one more on the outskirts of the Dnipro.