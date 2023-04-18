In Ukraine, more than 7,000 military personnel are considered missing

More than 7,000 military personnel are considered missing in Ukraine.

On April 18, on the broadcast of the telethon, Oleh Kotenko, the commissioner for issues of persons who disappeared under special circumstances, stated this.

"There really is such a figure, it is slightly more than seven thousand. We count on the fact that the people we are looking for as missing persons are still captured," he said.

Kotenko added that approximately 65% of the missing, according to statistics, are alive and in captivity, the rest have died.