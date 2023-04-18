The SBU declared the suspicion to the pseudo-director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. He disconnected the station from the energy system of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) gathered evidence against the protégé of the Russian occupiers, the "director" of the Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP) Oleh Romanenko. He was declared of the suspicion of treason and violation of the laws and customs of war.

According to the investigation, from March to November 2022, the suspect disconnected the ZNPP from the energy system of Ukraine on the instructions of the Russians. He also forced employees to support the enemy, and if they did not agree, he threatened them with "dismissal" and persecution by Russia.

Oleh Romanenko faces life imprisonment under the following articles of the Criminal Code:

Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 1 of Art. 438 (violation of laws and customs of war);

Part 4 of Art. 27, Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law).

Previously, the Russian "official" was the chief engineer of the Balakovo nuclear power plant in the Saratov region of the Russian Federation.

Oleg Romanenko