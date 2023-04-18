The Russian army lost another 490 soldiers and 11 combat vehicles over the past day

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military has eliminated another 470 Russians. The total number of Russian casualties exceeded 183 000.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

The Russians also lost one tank, 11 armored fighting vehicles and six artillery systems.

In addition, the Ukrainian military shot down six Russian drones.

The General Staff said that over the past day, the Ukrainian military repelled more than 70 Russian attacks. The main battles continue for the cities of Bakhmut and Maryinka.