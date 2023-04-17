A Ukrainian who set himself on fire near the Consulate General of Ukraine died in Krakow

A 62-year-old Ukrainian who set himself on fire near the Consulate General of Ukraine in Krakow on April 13 died in a hospital in Krakow.

The death of the Ukrainian was confirmed by the spokeswoman of the Rydiger Specialized Hospital in Krakow, Edita Przybylska, RMF24 reports.

The man underwent an operation at the burn and plastic center, his condition was critical from the very beginning.

On the day of the incident, the man shouted calls in Ukrainian to return to his homeland and defend the country from the Russians. He addressed his words to the Ukrainian men who gathered in front of the consulate.

After that, he doused himself with a flammable substance and set himself on fire. He was hospitalized in critical condition.