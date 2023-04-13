In Krakow, a man set himself on fire in front of the Consulate General of Ukraine. The Ukrainian MoFA says heʼs in a critical condition

In Krakow, a 63-year-old man set himself on fire in front of the Consulate General of Ukraine.

The spokesman of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko, said in a comment to Babel that the identity of the man has already been established, he turned out to be Ukrainian.

"Doctors are currently providing him with urgent medical care. The condition of the Ukrainian is critical. The Consulate General is cooperating with the Polish law enforcement officers, who have launched an investigation to establish the cause and all the circumstances of the tragedy. Consuls also monitor the provision of medical care to a citizen, establish contact with his relatives," Nikolenko noted.

The incident happened around 07:50, RMF24 reports.

The man shouted calls in Ukrainian to return to his homeland and defend the country from the Russians. He addressed his words to the Ukrainian men who gathered in front of the consulate.

After that, he doused himself with a flammable substance and set himself on fire. The fire was extinguished by passers-by.

The police are working at the scene, the prosecutorʼs office has been informed about the incident.