Ternopil Diocese of the UOC MP was forbidden to use the land

The administration of the Ternopil Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) was prohibited from using the land on the Konovaltsia Street, 1 in Ternopil.

This was announced by Ternopil mayor Serhiy Nadal.

The cathedral of Faith, Hope, Love and their mother Sophia and the premises of the Ternopil Diocese of the UOC MP are located on this site. The area of this plot of land is more than half a hectare.

According to Nadal, as of today, the plot of land has been seized from the diocese of the UOC MP.