The process of selecting DNA material from defenders will be established in Ukraine. This will simplify the identification process

In Ukraine, the process of selecting DNA material from law enforcement officers and the military will be established. A personʼs DNA will be digitized and stored in the employeeʼs personal file, which will simplify the identification process in the event of death.

The press service of the Ministry of Reintegration writes about this.

The issue of preliminary selection of genetic DNA material from military and law enforcement officers was discussed at a meeting of Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk with regional coordinators of the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons.

Currently, the legislation provides for mandatory collection of biomaterial from military personnel, as well as members of voluntary formations of territorial communities. To date, the procedure for sampling has already been developed, but the document is still being approved by the central authorities.