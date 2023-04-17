Ukraine will take part in military exercises in Sweden

In Sweden, on Monday, April 17, the largest military exercises in 25 years will start. 26 000 servicemen, in particular, from Ukraine, will take part in them.

This was reported in the Headquarters of the Armed Forces of Sweden.

The exercise was named "Aurora-23". In addition to Sweden and Ukraine, the USA, Great Britain, Finland, Poland, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Denmark, Austria, Germany and France will take part in them.

The exercises will be conducted in the air, on land and at sea in many parts of the country. They involve the army, navy, air force and the Swedish National Guard. The purpose of the exercises is to strengthen countermeasures against an armed attack on the country.