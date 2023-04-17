The Russian army lost almost 600 soldiers and three tanks over the past day

The Ukrainian military has eliminated another 590 Russians over the past day. The total number of Russian casualties exceeded 182 500.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

The Russians also lost three tanks, four armored fighting vehicles and nine artillery systems.

In addition, the Ukrainian military destroyed one air defense system and shot down eight Russian drones.

The General Staff stated that over the past day, the Ukrainian military repelled more than 60 Russian attacks. The main battles continue for the cities of Bakhmut and Maryinka.