The Russians lost more than 500 soldiers and one plane during the day

The Russian army lost more than 500 soldiers during the past day. The total number of casualties exceeded 182 thousand people.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

The Ukrainian military also destroyed four Russian tanks, 10 armored fighting vehicles, 10 artillery systems and three rocket launchers.

In addition, the Russians lost one aircraft, one anti-aircraft vehicle and 12 vehicles.

In total, over the past day, the Ukrainian army repelled more than 60 Russian attacks. The biggest battles continue in the area of the cities of Bakhmut and Maryinka.