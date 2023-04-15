The first prosthetics clinic opened in Ukraine

The All-Ukrainian Center for Prosthetics, Reconstructive Surgery, Rehabilitation and Psychological Support for people who suffered as a result of Russiaʼs military operations (Superhumans Center) became operational in Lviv region.

This was reported by the head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

Superhumans Center was founded on the basis of one of the regional medical facilities. All technologies, treatment methods and equipment are the latest in the world. All services are free.

The first part of the clinic has now been opened. Already working:

a laboratory where prostheses are manufactured and assembled;

rehabilitation pool;

the first part of the physical rehabilitation department;

psychological support;

museum of prostheses.

Ukrainian specialists will work in the clinic, and they will be regularly consulted by foreign doctors. In a year, the Superhumans Center will be able to receive up to three thousand patients. To get in line for prosthetics, you need to fill out a form.