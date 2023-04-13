Hungary will ratify Swedenʼs application to join NATO during the spring session of the parliament

During the spring session, the Parliament of Hungary will vote for the ratification of the agreement on Swedenʼs accession to NATO.

This was stated in an interview by Mate Kocish, the leader of the faction of the ruling Fidesz party.

"We will not be the last country to decide on Swedenʼs accession, and it is not because of us that they will be out of NATO for a while longer," Kocish added.

He added that the debate on Swedenʼs membership in NATO was not between the faction and the government, but rather within the faction. "Many people pointed out, for example, that in recent years, Swedish and Finnish politicians and government officials regularly slandered Hungary, made false accusations, told offensive lies about us, and even demanded the withdrawal of funds from Brussels," explained the leader of the faction.

It is not yet known when the meeting will be held to vote on the ratification of the agreement on Swedenʼs accession to NATO.