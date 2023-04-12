In Russia, 18-year-olds were allowed to go to contract service immediately after school

In Russia, amendments to the law "On Military Duty and Military Service" allow 18-year-olds to enter contract service immediately after finishing school. Previously, for this it was necessary to graduate from a technical school or university, writes the Russian BBC service.
After the amendment is approved by the Federation Council and signed by Putin, school graduates, like any contracted soldiers, sailors, sergeants and non-commissioned officers, will be able to be sent to the front as early as four months after the start of their service.
The possibility of terminating the contract before the end of the war is not foreseen.
On April 11, the corresponding amendment was adopted almost unanimously.
- The day before, the State Duma of Russia adopted a law on electronic subpoenas. Now they will be sent to Russians through the online system "Government Services", and those who received summonses will be banned from leaving the country. Such an electronic summons will be considered automatically received, even if the Russian did not see it and did not enter the electronic office. If the Russian does not go to the Military Commissariat, restrictions will be imposed on him: he will be prohibited from driving a car, selling property, taking loans, etc. The State Duma also approved an amendment on the possibility of enrolling Russians in the military reserve even without their personal appearance.
- Such decisions may signal Russiaʼs preparation for the second wave of mobilization. In particular, electronic subpoenas can be sent to all Russians at once — and this will mean effectively closing the borders for men.