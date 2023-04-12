In Russia, 18-year-olds were allowed to go to contract service immediately after school

In Russia, amendments to the law "On Military Duty and Military Service" allow 18-year-olds to enter contract service immediately after finishing school. Previously, for this it was necessary to graduate from a technical school or university, writes the Russian BBC service.

After the amendment is approved by the Federation Council and signed by Putin, school graduates, like any contracted soldiers, sailors, sergeants and non-commissioned officers, will be able to be sent to the front as early as four months after the start of their service.

The possibility of terminating the contract before the end of the war is not foreseen.

On April 11, the corresponding amendment was adopted almost unanimously.