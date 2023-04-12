Reuters: Serbia agreed to send weapons to Ukraine, but does not publicly admit it

Reuters, referring to one of the published "secret documents of the Pentagon", reports that Serbia is the only country in Europe that refused to impose sanctions against Russia, but at the same time agreed to supply weapons to Ukraine or has already sent them.

The document contains a chart showing the "estimated positions" of 38 European governments in response to Ukraineʼs requests for military aid.

The diagram shows that Serbia has refused to conduct training for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but has committed to send the lethal cargo or has already sent it. The document also states that Serbia has the political will and military capability to provide weapons to Ukraine in the future.

The document is dated March 2 and certified by the seal of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.