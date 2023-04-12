The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 72 attacks in Donbas and destroyed 730 occupiers

The Russian military continues its offensive in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions. Last day, Ukrainian defenders repelled 72 attacks by Russian occupiers and eliminated 730 Russian occupiers.

This is reported by the General Staff in its morning summary.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Russians are still trying to completely capture Bakhmut, the battles for the city continue. During the day, the occupiers unsuccessfully advanced near Bohdanivka.

Avdiivka and Maryinka directions: the Russians advanced in the Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Maryinka districts, but without success. The fiercest battles are fought for Maryinka.

Lyman direction: the Russians unsuccessfully tried to advance near Bilohorivka and Spirne. The occupiers did not advance in the Kupyansk and Shakhtarsk directions, but shelled populated areas.

Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions: the enemy continued to defend and shelled more than 30 settlements.

Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhanschyna directions: formation of groups for the offensive of the occupiers is not recorded there. However, units of the territorial troops of the Russian army are still on the territory of Belarus. The enemy also maintains a military presence in the Kursk and Belgorod regions on the border with Ukraine.