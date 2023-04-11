The Cabinet approved the nominations of the new heads of the Luhansk and Sumy regional administrations

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the nominations for the positions of heads of the Luhansk and Sumy regional state administrations.

This was announced by the representative of the government in the Council, Taras Melnychuk, in his Telegram channel.

They plan to appoint Artem Lysohor as the head of the Luhansk regional military administration. He works as the deputy head of the National Police Department in the Zhytomyr region, and from October 2021 to June 2022 he was on a business trip to the east of Ukraine, where he performed the duties of the deputy commander of the United Forces regarding the use of forces and means of the National Police units.

They plan to appoint Lieutenant General Volodymyr Artyukh as the head of the Sumy regional military administration. He works as an adviser to the head of Vinnytsia regional administration.