Ukrainian Parliament simplified the conditions for the treatment of military personnel and expanded the work places for MMC

In the first reading, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) voted for draft laws No. 9158 and No. 9154. They should simplify the issuance of a certificate on the circumstances of traumatization of a soldier (wounds, contusions, mutilations) during martial law and allow the creation of military medical commissions (MMC) at state and communal health care institutions.

311 MPs voted for both draft laws, reports the MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Note that the documents still have to undergo a second reading, after which they will be signed by the Speaker of the Parliament and the President.

Draft law No. 9158

This document allows not to conduct an investigation into the circumstances of injury in the combat zone.

A certificate of injury (wound, contusion, mutilation) is drawn up within 5 days on the basis of the report of the immediate commander and the order of the commander of the military unit that the serviceman received an injury.

In the same period, the certificate is sent to the military health care institution or the territorial center of recruitment and social support.

A mechanism for sending medical and other documents to a military health care institution or a territorial center of recruitment and social support is also being introduced, as well as to a military unit — a territorial center of recruitment and social support.

"In this way, the documents will "follow" the military, and not the military will "follow" the documents. This will contribute to solving the problems of queues and unnecessary bureaucracy, so that servicemen who are wounded and undergoing treatment do not stand in lines to receive one or another certificate from the military medical commission," explained the head of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence the MP from "Servant of the People" Oleksandr Zavitnevych.

Draft law No. 9154

As stated in the explanatory note, previously military medical examinations could only be carried out by commissions created at territorial recruitment and social support centers and health care facilities of the Ministry of Defense, SBU and other military formations.

However, there was a legal inconsistency that did not allow the creation of MMC at other health care institutions of the security and defense sector, in particular the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine and others.

In addition to the fact that the entire composition of the security and defense sector was added to the law, MMCs were also allowed to be created at health care institutions of both state and communal ownership.