The Cabinet of Ministers established the right of procurement centers to serve summonses regardless of their place of residence

The Cabinet of Ministers by resolution dated April 7 approved changes to the provision on territorial recruitment centers (military commissars), allowing them to issue summonses to conscripts regardless of their place of residence on the register. That is, a person who is assigned to the Military Commissariat of Lviv can receive a summons in Kyiv or another city of Ukraine.

The government changed its own resolution No. 154 of February 23, 2022, thereby enshrining the above-mentioned right.

Now the end of the 11th paragraph of the 9th point is set out in the following wording: "[The procurement centers are called up] for military service by conscription during mobilization, for a special period (regardless of their location on the military register)." A clarification was added at the end of the clause, which was not there before.

Paragraphs 16 and 17 of items 10 and 11 were deleted. They stated that the procurement centers participate in the preparation and execution of Teroborona tasks in their areas of responsibility.