The Defense Forces destroyed another 500 Russian invaders and repelled 52 of their attacks

The Ukrainian military has destroyed another 500 Russian invaders over the past day — 179 320 since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff as of the morning of April 11.

The Defense Forces also destroyed 7 more Russian tanks, 10 armored fighting vehicles, 15 artillery systems and 9 drones.

As for the situation at the front, the Russian army continues to focus its main efforts on the offensive in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka directions. Last day, the Ukrainian military repelled 52 attacks in these directions.