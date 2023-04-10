“The main point is to leave the stage in time to the applause!” — Mykhailo Poplavskyi resigns as rector

Rector of the Kyiv University of Culture (KUC) Mykhailo Poplavskyi informed that he is resigning and plans to become the head of the Academic Council.
After 30 years in the post of rector, Poplavskyi decided to hand over the powers to a "young successor". According to him, there should always be a limit and a sense of proportion.
"April 21 is 30 years since I headed the legendary University of Culture! The main thing for every artist is to leave the stage in time to applause!" Mykhailo Poplavskyi wrote on Instagram.
- At one time, Mykhailo Poplavskyi became the youngest rector in Ukraine at the then still little-known university with two faculties. Currently, KUC has eight faculties, it ranks first in the ranking of the best art universities in the country.
- Kyiv University of Culture opened the TikTok faculty, which is called the first in Ukraine and the world. After its completion, a corresponding diploma will be issued, which was announced by Mykhailo Poplavskyi in 2021. In fact, it turned out that at KUC they are opening a TikTok elective, not a faculty.