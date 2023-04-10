“The main point is to leave the stage in time to the applause!” — Mykhailo Poplavskyi resigns as rector

Rector of the Kyiv University of Culture (KUC) Mykhailo Poplavskyi informed that he is resigning and plans to become the head of the Academic Council.

After 30 years in the post of rector, Poplavskyi decided to hand over the powers to a "young successor". According to him, there should always be a limit and a sense of proportion.

"April 21 is 30 years since I headed the legendary University of Culture! The main thing for every artist is to leave the stage in time to applause!" Mykhailo Poplavskyi wrote on Instagram.