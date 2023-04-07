Russia fired at an ambulance in Kherson region and killed a civilian in Kharkiv region

The Russians shelled the city of Beryslav in Kherson region and the village of Borysivka in Kharkiv region with artillery. Civilians died from shelling.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniegubov informed that the shelling took place around 2:30 p.m. — a 39-year-old civilian was killed.

According to the information of Kherson Regional Military Administration an ambulance brigade came under fire in Beryslav.

"Medics were on their way to a woman who was injured in her own home. The "ambulance" car was hit by fragments of Russian projectiles — two paramedics were injured," the message reads.

Emergency services arrived at the scene.

In the morning, the occupiers also shelled Stanislav in Kherson region. The head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak reported that one of the projectiles hit a residential building. A woman, a 10-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy were seriously injured.