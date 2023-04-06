The SBU declared the suspicion to the Metropolitan of the Cherkasy Diocese of the UOC MP

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to the head of the Cherkasy Diocese of the UOC MP, who denied the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and justified the actions of the occupiers.

This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

According to the investigation, in 2020 the metropolitan decided to create a new site in the diocese based on the ROC [Russian Orthodox Church] template. Russian software was used there, which allowed rebroadcasting of content from pro-Kremlin sites, in particular, patriarchia.ru and pravoslavie.ru.

On the newly created website, the metropolitan praised the Moscow priests who help the Russian occupiers, and also called for the "unification" of religious communities in the war against Ukraine.

Investigators of the Security Service informed the Metropolitan about the suspicion under Part 2 and Part 3 of Art. 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants). The preventive measure for the priest has not yet been chosen, this issue is being resolved.