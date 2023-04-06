Snowfalls in Moldova and Romania paralyzed rail traffic and checkpoints. There are power outages in western Ukraine

In the west of Ukraine, in Moldova and Romania, snowfalls caused power outages, blocked highways and paralyzed rail traffic.

In Ukraine, snow fell in Lviv, Zakarpattia, Chernivtsi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. In the last two regions, more than five thousand consumers were left without electricity, the Ministry of Energy reported. In snow-covered cities, snow removal equipment was brought to the roads.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" reported in the morning about the delay of a number of passenger trains heading to or from the western regions.

The most difficult situation is in Romania. In Botosani and Iasi, where the red weather code is in effect, all roads have been closed and classes in schools have been cancelled. 29 national highways were partially or completely closed. Rescuers dug out more than 200 cars from the snow over the past day.

A yellow meteorological hazard code is in effect in the north of Moldova. Some checkpoints on the border of Moldova and Romania have been closed since the evening of April 5. Trains in the direction of Chisinau and Bucharest are blocked or delayed.

Restrictions were also introduced on the Ukrainian-Romanian border. The Romanian side temporarily stopped the passage of trucks.