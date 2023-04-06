Bulgaria closed all ports for Russian ships

Bulgaria blocked the last loophole in the sanctions, which allowed Russian ships to enter ports under the flag of another country.
PortsEurope writes about it.
Now the restrictions apply to all ships that are in the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping. Previously, sanctions applied only to Russian-flagged vessels in accordance with the requirements of the fifth EU sanctions package.
The ban on Russian ships will come into effect on April 8.
- Previously, the media wrote that Russia can transport weapons through the Bosphorus by merchant ships. Naval News reported that the Russian container ship Sparta IV brought a cargo of humanitarian aid to Syria for earthquake victims, and then took a military cargo from the Russian base, which was supposed to be unloaded in Novorossiysk.