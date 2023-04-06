News

Bulgaria closed all ports for Russian ships

Liza Brovko
Bulgaria blocked the last loophole in the sanctions, which allowed Russian ships to enter ports under the flag of another country.

PortsEurope writes about it.

Now the restrictions apply to all ships that are in the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping. Previously, sanctions applied only to Russian-flagged vessels in accordance with the requirements of the fifth EU sanctions package.

The ban on Russian ships will come into effect on April 8.