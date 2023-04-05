UN: Damage to Ukraineʼs infrastructure exceeds $10 billion. This applies to the energy, gas and heat industries

The United Nations Development Program and the World Bank estimate the damage caused by the war to the energy, gas, and heat infrastructure of Ukraine at $10 billion. More than $1.2 billion is needed to repair critical facilities.

This is evidenced by the latest estimates of energy losses.

The energy sector suffered the most, with losses amounting to almost $6.5 billion. Nuclear power plants lost $770 million.

Due to constant Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, according to the UNDP and the World Bank, more than 12 million Ukrainians were without or had limited access to electricity.

Ukraineʼs Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov expects the international community to use the report to provide additional aid, while UNDP Resident Representative in Ukraine Jako Silje added that one cannot wait for the end of the war to "lay the foundations for long-term recovery."

"Currently, the primary task is to provide light and heat. This will be a very important task, as our new estimate shows that the emergency repairs will cost at least $1.2 billion," said Silje, noting that the main focus will be on providing power for critical infrastructure in major cities and war-torn areas that can no longer be restored.

Gevorg Sargsyan, the World Bankʼs director of operations for Eastern European countries, noted that recovery from public and private sources "will allow us to achieve a more sustainable and ecological energy future."