The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have exposed 15 companies in Kyiv region that worked for the suspected treason and espionage ex-Deputy Secretary of the National Security Council Volodymyr Sivkovich and the Federal Security Service of Russia.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

In this case, law enforcement officers conducted thirty searches in 15 companies selling motor vehicles and providing real estate and financial services.

According to the investigation, it is Sivkovich who oversees the activities of the so-called political office in Moscow, which was organized at the behest of the FSB. This office coordinated the work of agent networks in the frontline areas.

Sivkovich used companies under his control in Kyiv to cover up criminal activities and their financing. During the searches, weapons, documents and other materials with evidence of Sivkovichʼs illegal activities were found there.

The income from the companyʼs commercial activities was directed to support the aggressor country and its henchmen.

Currently, investigative actions are underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.