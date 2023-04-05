Ukrainians will receive the first compensation for war-damaged housing already in May

In Ukraine, it is possible to receive the first compensation for destroyed or damaged housing due to the war already in May — two months after the adoption of the relevant law.

This was reported by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power Olena Shulyak.

By May 17, local self-government bodies must create commissions in each community to help people who apply for compensation.

Currently, 600 communities have joined the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Housing, which determines the compensation mechanism, and will form their own automatic queue of applicants for a housing certificate.

Ukrainians will be able to independently choose the settlement, as well as the type of real estate market (secondary or primary), where they will use the certificate to buy housing.