Ukrainians will receive the first compensation for war-damaged housing already in May

In Ukraine, it is possible to receive the first compensation for destroyed or damaged housing due to the war already in May — two months after the adoption of the relevant law.
This was reported by the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power Olena Shulyak.
By May 17, local self-government bodies must create commissions in each community to help people who apply for compensation.
Currently, 600 communities have joined the Register of Damaged and Destroyed Housing, which determines the compensation mechanism, and will form their own automatic queue of applicants for a housing certificate.
Ukrainians will be able to independently choose the settlement, as well as the type of real estate market (secondary or primary), where they will use the certificate to buy housing.
- In February 2023, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the procedure for compensation for housing damaged or destroyed due to the war. Among the rules are the following: owners of destroyed apartments and other residential premises can receive a housing certificate — a document confirming the stateʼs guarantee to finance the purchase of an apartment or other residential premises in the amount of a specified amount.
- Apartment owners can choose to receive a certificate for the purchase of an apartment or house or monetary compensation, which will be transferred to a special account for financing construction. There is no limit to the amount of compensation.
- You can use the certificate within five years from the date of its issuance, and alienation within 5 years, except for inheritance, is prohibited.
- If the price of housing is higher than the amount specified in the certificate, then the missing part of the compensation can be obtained only with funds that Russia will pay in reparations.
- You can submit an application for compensation through "Diia", the Center for the provision of administrative services, social security agencies and through a notary.