The Verkhovna Rada adopted the procedure for compensation for war-damaged property

Parliament generally supported Law No. 7198 on the creation of a state register of property damaged and destroyed by the war and the procedure for state compensation for it.

275 MPs voted for it. A member of the "Voice" party Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on it.

Compensation will be provided exclusively:

for property (damaged/destroyed) from February 24, 2022;

within three years after the termination or cancellation of martial law;

The law will not apply to objects that were in the temporarily occupied territory at the time of the introduction of martial law.

Compensation is offered exclusively for damaged or destroyed residential real estate: apartments, other residential premises (for example, rooms in dormitories), manor-type houses, garden and country houses, construction objects in which supporting and external structures are erected.

Only citizens of Ukraine who are not under sanctions and do not have a criminal record for threatening national security will be entitled to compensation.

Owners of destroyed apartments and other residential premises will receive a housing certificate — a document confirming the stateʼs guarantee to finance the purchase of an apartment or other residential premises.

Owners of private houses will have a choice — to receive a housing certificate for the purchase of an apartment or house or monetary compensation. There is no maximum amount of compensation — both in cash and in the form of a housing certificate.

You can use the certificate within five years from the date of its issuance, and it is prohibited to alienate within five years, except for inheritance.

If the price of housing is higher than the amount specified in the certificate, the unreceived part of the compensation will be paid to the recipient only at the expense of funds received from the Russian Federation for compensation of losses.

The deadline for submitting an application for compensation for destroyed residential property can be submitted during martial law and within one year from the date of its termination. It will be necessary to attach a copy of the document confirming ownership or purchase of real estate and, if available, photo and video recording materials before or after destruction to the application.

The Commission for consideration of issues regarding the provision of compensation will consider applications and make decisions on granting or refusing to grant compensation for destroyed property. Such commissions will be created by executive bodies of local councils, military or military-civilian administrations of settlements.

The sources of funding for compensation for damaged and destroyed property will be: