In Ukraine, for the first time, a sentence was passed for the deportation of the civilian population from Crimea

In Ukraine, for the first time, a sentence was passed for the deportation of Crimeans from the temporarily occupied peninsula. The head of the Armenian City Court received a term of 10 years, she was found guilty of violating the laws and customs of war.
The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine informed about this on April 5.
Since 2014, residents of Crimea have the status of people under the protection of international humanitarian law. However, contrary to this, the judge made a decision to expel the citizen of Ukraine from the territory of Crimea.
The decision was allegedly motivated by the lack of permit documents and non-observance of the "rules for staying on the territory of the Russian Federation." However, no additional permits of the "administration" for the residence of Ukrainians in the occupied Crimea are provided for under the national legislation.
"This is the first sentence in Ukraine for the deportation of the civilian population from the occupied peninsula. Itʼs a kind of precedent in the national legal system , " said the head of the Prosecutorʼs Office of Crimea Ihor Ponochovnyi.
- Three more cases of similar crimes are being considered in court. The International Criminal Court was sent three reports with evidence of the mass expulsion of Ukrainian citizens from the temporarily occupied peninsula, the forcible transfer of Crimean residents to the mainland of Ukraine, and the deportation of Crimean prisoners to places of deprivation of liberty on the territory of the Russian Federation.
- Russian President Volodymyr Putin and Commissioner for Childrenʼs Rights Maria Lvova-Belova have already received arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court due to the deportation of Ukrainian children. Here is the meaning.