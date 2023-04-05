In Ukraine, for the first time, a sentence was passed for the deportation of the civilian population from Crimea

In Ukraine, for the first time, a sentence was passed for the deportation of Crimeans from the temporarily occupied peninsula. The head of the Armenian City Court received a term of 10 years, she was found guilty of violating the laws and customs of war.

The Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine informed about this on April 5.

Since 2014, residents of Crimea have the status of people under the protection of international humanitarian law. However, contrary to this, the judge made a decision to expel the citizen of Ukraine from the territory of Crimea.

The decision was allegedly motivated by the lack of permit documents and non-observance of the "rules for staying on the territory of the Russian Federation." However, no additional permits of the "administration" for the residence of Ukrainians in the occupied Crimea are provided for under the national legislation.