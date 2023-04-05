In Lviv, the community voted for the transfer of the main church of the Moscow Patriarchate to the OCU

In Lviv, the community of the St. George Cathedral of the Lviv Diocese of the UOC MP voted for joining the church to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU).

This is stated in the video recording of the voting process of the religious community, which was made public by the Deputy Chairman of the Lviv Regional Council Yuriш Kholod.

After the vote, the dean of the Lviv Diocese of the OCU Oleh Drevniak held a service in the Ukrainian language in the cathedral.

The day before, the mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi informed that the religious community of this temple renounces the Moscow Patriarchate.

According to him, the Moscow Patriarchate still had premises in Lviv on Pekarska Street, but they will be accepted for the balance of the city. And the self-build on Sykhiv Street will be dismantled in the near future — the land will be transferred to the OCU.