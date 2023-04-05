Britain blocked Russiaʼs broadcast of the UN Security Council. There, Lvova-Belova had to tell the “truth” about the deportation of children

Russiaʼs presidency of the UN Security Council faced the first sign of resistance — Great Britain took a rare step and blocked the online broadcast of an unofficial meeting of the Security Council, which was going to be devoted to the topic of the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

The New York Times writes about it.

The British Mission to the UN stated it blocked the online broadcast because Russia had appointed its Commissioner for Childrenʼs Rights Maria Lviv-Belova, to speak at the meeting. She, like Russian President Vladimir Putin, received an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court due to the deportation of Ukrainian children.

"She should not be given a platform by the UN to spread disinformation. If she wants to report on her actions, she can do so in The Hague," the British mission stated.