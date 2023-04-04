The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijártó, is pleased with the resumption of the work of the Ukraine-NATO commission and the invitation of Dmytro Kuleba there

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Péter Szijártó, is dissatisfied with the decision to resume the work of the "Ukraine-NATO" commission at the level of heads of foreign affairs.

He wrote about this on Facebook on April 4.

"A one-and-a-half-day meeting of NATO foreign ministers begins. We have come here with the hope that no one will question the validity of our previous joint decision that NATO is not a party to the war going on in our neighborhood and that everything must be done to prevent the development of a direct conflict between NATO and Russia. The invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine [Dmytro Kuleba] violates the principle of unity of NATO allies, but we participate in the meeting in a constructive spirit. I will also clarify now that Hungary will support any integration efforts of Ukraine only and exclusively if the Ukrainians return to the Transcarpathian Hungarians the rights they had before 2015," Szijarto wrote.