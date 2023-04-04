Ukrainian film “Mavka. “Forest song” became the leader of views in France

The most expensive cartoon of Ukrainian production "Mavka. "Forest Song" entered the top five highest-grossing films in France.

This is reported by the State Film Agency.

As of April 3, 2023, 160,827 tickets for the Ukrainian cartoon were sold in France.

From the first day of release, the cartoon took first place among all premiere releases in France, surpassing the blockbuster “Shazam! Wrath of the Gods."

The animated film was released in Ukrainian theaters on March 2, and already on March 29, it appeared on the big screens of French cinemas.