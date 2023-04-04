Ukrainian film “Mavka. “Forest song” became the leader of views in France

The most expensive cartoon of Ukrainian production "Mavka. "Forest Song" entered the top five highest-grossing films in France.
This is reported by the State Film Agency.
As of April 3, 2023, 160,827 tickets for the Ukrainian cartoon were sold in France.
From the first day of release, the cartoon took first place among all premiere releases in France, surpassing the blockbuster “Shazam! Wrath of the Gods."
The animated film was released in Ukrainian theaters on March 2, and already on March 29, it appeared on the big screens of French cinemas.
- The cartoon was created based on Lesya Ukrainkaʼs "Forest Song" — here is the trailer. This is the most expensive Ukrainian cartoon. Its budget is 187 million hryvnias, the share of state participation in the production of the cartoon is 49.5 million. The directors are Oleksandra Ruban and Oleg Malamuzh.
- The main characters of the cartoon are voiced by Yulia Sanina, Dzidzio, Olena Kravets, Artem Pyvovarov, Oleg Skrypka, Natalka Denysenko and others. The soundtrack to the cartoon was created by the band "DahaBrakha".