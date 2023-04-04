The mayor of Ternopil Serhiy Nadal wrote out the maximum bonuses for himself. A protocol was drawn up on him

During 2021-2022, the mayor of Ternopil Serhiy Nadal awarded himself the maximum amount. The amount of bonuses could reach 250% of the salary.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) reported this on April 4.

Serhiy Nadal also provided himself with help for recovery and for "social and household issues" — and also in the maximum permissible amounts.

NAPC drew up an administrative report on him due to a conflict of interests. Due to the fact that he did not report the existence of a real conflict of interest, he is subject to a fine of 1 700 to 3 400 hryvnias. For the fact that he made a decision in the conditions of a real conflict of interests, he faces a fine of 3 400 to 6 800 hryvnias.