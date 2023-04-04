FT: Great Britain has dropped part of the charges against Russian oligarch Fridman

Great Britainʼs National Crime Agency has dropped two out of three charges against Russian oligarch Mykhailo Fridman. But he is still suspected of money laundering.

The Financial Times (FT) writes about this with reference to sources.

The agency dropped its investigation into Friedman on suspicion of conspiracy to commit perjury and conspiracy to defraud the UK Home Office. Accusations of money laundering remain.

An official representative of the agency confirmed this information to the publication, but did not name Fridman. He only stated that he is a 58-year-old Russian who was detained in London.