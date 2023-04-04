The Russians are advancing in four directions. The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than half a thousand invaders over the past day

The Russian occupiers are advancing in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Maryinka directions. Ukrainian defenders repelled 69 of their attacks over the past day.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka.

Last day, the Ukrainian aviation carried out five strikes on concentrations of the occupiers and Russian military equipment. Also, the Defense Forces shot down an enemy reconnaissance drone, and rocket launchers and gunners hit the concentration point of the occupiersʼ manpower.

The Russian army lost approximately 530 soldiers, eight tanks, six armored fighting vehicles, three artillery systems and 15 drones over the past day. In total, 175 690 Russians have already died in Ukraine.