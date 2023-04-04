The Russians attacked southern Ukraine with Iranian drones. There is a hit on an enterprise in Odesa

At night, the Russians attacked the south of Ukraine with Iranian Shahed-136/131 drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the occupiers launched up to 17 drones, presumably from the area of the eastern coast of the Azov Sea. Ukrainian air defense shot down 14 of them.

13 enemy drones were destroyed in the sky over Odesa region, one was shot down over Mykolaiv region.

According to the Odesa City Council, one of the enterprises of the region was hit, there was a fire, which has already been extinguished. People were not injured.