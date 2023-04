Ukraine received the first tranche from the International Monetary Fund within the framework of the new extended financing program.

This was reported by the head of the National Bank Pyshniy.

We are talking about 2 billion special drawing rights, which is equal to about $2.7 billion.

On March 31, the IMFʼs executive board approved a four-year, $15.6 billion financing package for Ukraine to help the country meet its urgent financial needs amid the ongoing war.