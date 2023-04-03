Ukraine buys about a hundred RMS combat modules from Australia. The value of the contract is $80 million

The Australian defense company Electro Optic Systems (EOS) concluded an agreement with the Ukrainian state-owned enterprise "SpetsTechnoExport" for the supply of about a hundred Remote weapon station (RWS) combat modules, together with spare parts and related services. It will cost $80 million.

The press service of EOS writes about it.

According to the contract, the supply will continue during 2023-2024 after conducting demonstration tests in the near future and fulfilling a number of other conditions.

The Australian company claims that their Remote weapon station has an advantage in accuracy and reliability over other such modules. They can be installed on a tank, armored personnel carrier, IFV, etc.

Electro Optic Systems

The control of the manned combat module is placed inside the armored vehicles, so the military does not need to leave the hull and expose itself to danger. This weapon allows you to identify targets and automatically track them, as well as fire.