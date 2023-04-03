Institute of Agrarian Economics: This year, the cost of the Easter basket increased by almost 25%

In 2023, the cost of an Easter basket for four people increased by 24.4% — from 972 to 1 208 hryvnias, compared to last year.

This was reported by the National Scientific Center "Institute of Agrarian Economy".

The cost of homemade Easter cake according to the traditional recipe will be UAH 169.88 per 1 kg, which is 26.8% more than the cost of pashka in 2022 due to the increase in the price of eggs, sugar and butter. Prices for flour and yeast remained at the same level as last year.

In 2023, the price of eggs increased by a record 92% and averaged 68.15 UAH (65-75 UAH per dozen). Prices for the remaining components of the holiday basket increased from 9.4% to 38.4% compared to last year.

The most expensive components of the Easter basket remain meat products:

homemade sausage (0.5 kg) — UAH 175;

pork (0.5 kg) — UAH 219.50;

lard (0.5 kg) — up to UAH 110.

If the Easter basket is supplemented with tomatoes, cucumbers, apples and red wine, its cost will increase to UAH 1 463.28. This growth is due to the price situation on the market of seasonal vegetables. For a bottle of church wine "Kahor" you will have to pay an average of 120 UAH (80-135 UAH per bottle).