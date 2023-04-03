For the first time since 2017, Foreign Minister Kuleba will visit the Ukraine-NATO Commission. Until now, Hungary has blocked participation

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will take part in the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission in Brussels on April 3-4, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko reported.

This will be the first meeting of the Commission at the level of foreign ministers with the participation of Ukraine in six years. Since 2017, Hungary has blocked meetings at the ministerial level. In this way, Budapest protested against Ukrainian laws on language and education.

In Brussels, Dmytro Kuleba will hold negotiations on preparations for the Vilnius NATO summit in July, discuss the supply of weapons and ammunition production for Ukraine, the Special Tribunal for Russia, the strengthening of sanctions against it, and humanitarian aid.

As part of the visit, Kuleba will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, EU Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Maria Gabriel. Also in the plans are talks with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the foreign ministers of Great Britain, New Zealand, Finland, Spain and Japan.