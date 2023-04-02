Onufriy held a service in the Lavra despite the request to the UOC MP to leave the shrine

Despite the fact that the UOC MP had to leave the premises of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, Metropolitan Onufry held a liturgy on Sunday in the Church of the Assumption of the Holy Assumption of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

This is reported by the Information and Educational Department of the UOC MP.

The monastery had to leave the reserve by March 29, as the inspection revealed 36 new buildings on the territory of the Nizhny Lavra, which is a violation of the terms of the UOC MP lease of the territory of the reserve. The UOC MP had to leave all the premises it rents in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.