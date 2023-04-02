Tornadoes and storms have killed at least 22 people in the US

At least 22 people were killed in the US South and Midwest by tornadoes and powerful storms Friday and Saturday.

CNN writes about it.

In particular, three people died in the collapse of an apartment building in Crawford County, and another died after the roof collapsed at the Apollo Theater in Belvidere. In Arkansas, the storm took the lives of five people.

Three people died in the state of Indiana on Friday night. The hurricane damaged homes and a fire station near the town of Sullivan.

In Madison County, Alabama, one person was killed and five others were injured. In Pontotoc County, Mississippi, the storm killed one more person and injured four others.

In Arkansas, after the tornado, more than half a hundred people ended up in the hospital. One person died Saturday night after a building collapsed in Sussex County, Delaware.

The tornado also leveled much of the town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi. There, the maximum wind speed reached 274 km/h, and in Little Rock, about 2,600 buildings were damaged.

Governors of some states have declared a state of emergency in many counties.