General Staff: 174,550 occupiers have already died in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine

During the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 70 Russian attacks and eliminated 560 invaders.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian troops advance near Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Maryinka. During the day of April 1, Ukrainian aviation struck the occupiers and their equipment 12 times.

Ukrainian defenders also shot down one Russian Orlan-10 drone. Units of missile forces and artillery of Ukraine hit two ammunition depots and one Russian rocket launcher.

The Russian army lost approximately 560 soldiers, two tanks, five armored fighting vehicles and four artillery systems over the past day. In total, 174,550 Russians have already died in Ukraine.