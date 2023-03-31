The number of people who want to leave Ukraine illegally has halved — now up to 30 people are detained every day

The number of people trying to illegally cross Ukraineʼs border since the beginning of the full-scale invasion has decreased significantly. At first, the border guards detained 60-70 people a day (they followed them across the border in groups), and now it is about 20-30 people who want to leave Ukraine illegally.

The spokesman of the State Border Service Andriy Demchenko informed about this on the air of the telethon.

"After February 24, 2022, at the state border, we began to record a certain increase in attempts to illegally cross the border by men of draft age," Andriy Demchenko noted.

According to the spokesperson, currently the number of people who want to enter the country illegally has halved.

"At that time, we detained dozens of people during the day — sometimes 60-70 people per day, who followed them across the border in groups. Now an average of 20-30 people per day. But this is also along the "green section" of the border, i.e. outside the checkpoints," says Demchenko.